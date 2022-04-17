Mane insists Liverpool will fight to realise quadruple dream

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has promised the team will fight to make their dream of winning a quadruple come true.

The Reds have already won the League Cup and are in the FA Cup final - after defeating Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday.



The Merseysiders have also secured a Uefa Champions League semi-final berth and are pushing the Citizens for the Premier League title.

On the team's chances of winning all the competitions at their disposal, the Senegal winger said as quoted by the club's website.

"We will see. We have a lot of games to go, we will try to do our best. It’s a dream, for sure. We’ll go for it, we will fight for it," the Senegal international stated.

In the win against Pep Guardiola's side, the 30-year-old scored a brace and went on to comment about their impressive first half, when they took a new-look City side to the sword and scored three goals.

"[I am] very happy to score the two goals for the team. But I think the performance of the team [on Saturday] was fantastic, every single player enjoyed the game because we did the right things at the right time. And it paid off," he continued.

"To be honest, I think from the start of the game we played very well. We started very well. Everybody was on the front foot, we pressed them high.

"We pushed them to make a mistake and for that we got our reward. That’s Liverpool, that’s our style of play. Of course, it was not easy for them. I think that made the difference."

Mane went on to shed light on his emotions after reaching their second final in the ongoing campaign.

"I think today is special because it wasn’t an easy game, of course, we faced one of the best teams in the world. So, of course, if you win this kind of game – especially a semi-final – of course, it’s a big dream, a big win," he added.

"We are very pleased and very happy to qualify for the final."

Liverpool will now focus on their next Premier League game, at home to Manchester United on Tuesday.