Mane: I struggle to describe how happy I am at Liverpool

The Senegalese forward has sparked transfer talk and reports of rifts in the Reds camp, but he maintains that he is settled and ambitious at Anfield

Sadio Mane has reiterated his full commitment to the cause, saying “I really struggle to describe how happy I am to be here”.

Transfer talk has been sparked around the Senegalese forward in the recent past, with Real Madrid said to be among his many suitors.

An emotional character has also generated debate regarding squad harmony at Anfield, with Mane airing his frustration at Mohamed Salah during a Premier League victory over Burnley.

The 27-year-old is, however, adamant that he is feeling settled and content on Merseyside.

He told Complex: “To be honest, I’m really happy to be a part of the club, the family here.

“We have the best fans in the world here, so I’m always so thankful for the support.

“It’s not just great for me too – it gives the whole squad more motivation to perform. It keeps us hungry to get better and better together… I really struggle to describe how happy I am to be here!”

Mane has enjoyed three productive years with Liverpool, with a 63-goal haul seeing him land a Premier League Golden Boot and winners’ medal.

The Reds finally got their hands on major silverware last season, with a European triumph enjoyed over domestic rivals 12 months on from a crushing final defeat to .

“It was a special moment for me, and for my team-mates,” Mane said of collecting a famous trophy.

“When I was younger, I grew up watching Champions League – especially the finals. So it was always a dream to play in the final.

“After scoring in it the season before but losing, going on to win it is an incredible feeling. I could not believe it!

“When we came back to Liverpool with the trophy, it was just incredible to discover how much it meant to the people here. The mood of the city was just crazy!

“Winning it and seeing how much it meant has given us all more motivation this season to perform, and win more trophies for this club.”

Back-to-back Champions League crowns form only a small part of Liverpool’s plans for 2019-20, with the UEFA Super Cup winners also looking to chase down a first English top-flight title in 30 years – having fallen a point short of pipping to the post last season.

“It’s very early to say of course, but our target, as everyone knows, is to win the league this season. We’re targeting the Champions League as well,” said Mane.

“From a young age, it’s been my dream to win these kind of trophies.

Article continues below

“I’m in a good stage of my career for sure, and I feel the whole squad is thinking the exact same right now.

“I’m trying to keep up my consistency now, and just work hard to keep up the high levels expected of us.”

Mane has already scored four goals in five appearances this season and is only three away from reaching a half-century in the Premier League for Liverpool.