Mane equals Suarez’s Liverpool Premier League tally

Thanks to his effort against Sam Allardyce’s men, the Senegalese has now drawn level with the Uruguay international’s goalscoring tally for the Reds

Sadio Mane has equalled Luis Suarez’s goalscoring tally for in the Premier League.

The international found the net as the Reds stuttered to a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

With Semi Ajayi caught off position, Mane controlled Joel Matip’s pass before unleashing a shot past a stranded Sam Johnstone for his 69th strike in the English elite division for the reigning English kings.

More teams

GOALLL!! Beautiful Matip pass picks out the run of Sadio - fantastic touch and finish! Well in, Reds! ✊



[1-0]#LIVWBA https://t.co/iBIm9R43jP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2020

Despite the early lead, Jurgen Klopp’s men shared the spoils with the struggling Baggies thanks to Ajayi’s late header that sailed past goalkeeper Allison Becker.

With this effort, the 2019 African Player of the Year winner has now achieved the same goalscoring mark of the Uruguayan for the Anfield giants in the tournament.

However, he is 17 goals shy of international Mohamed Salah who has found the net 86 times, as well as Michael Owen (118), Steven Gerrard (120) and Robbie Fowler (128), who leads the pack.

Moreover, Mane’s strike accentuated the fact that he is Liverpool’s lucky charm at home. Klopp’s team has remained unbeaten in all 41 games where the 28-year-old has scored at Anfield (40 wins and one draw).

41 - Liverpool are unbeaten in their 41 games at Anfield in all competitions when Sadio Mané has scored, while they've won 40 of those games (D1). Charm. pic.twitter.com/2cTdJubR28 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2020

Since joining Liverpool in 2016 from on a five-year contract for £34 million - making him the most expensive African player in history at that time – Mane has been a key figure in the Reds’ squad.

His performances helped the club end their 30-year-old Premier League jinx as well as helping them win the Uefa , Super Cup and the 2019 Fifa Club World Cup.

Article continues below

In the 2018-19 season, he shared the Premier League’s Golden Boot with teammate Salah alongside ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – having scored 22 times.

So far this season, he has scored six times in 14 league outings and he would be aiming to add to his goal tally when Liverpool travel to St. James' Park for a date with Steve Bruce’s on December 29.

Despite their slip against Sam Allardyce’s Baggies, his team occupies top spot on the log, having garnered 32 points from 15 games – three points ahead of second-placed that boast of ’s Alex Iwobi and Cote d'Ivoire's Jean-Philippe Gbamin.