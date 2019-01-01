Manchester United's next generation hungry for more - Gomes

Youngsters Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong played against PSG and want more big-time action, says their teenaged team-mate

Manchester United's next generation are hungry for more after getting a thrilling taste of the big stage against , says 18-year-old midfielder Angel Gomes.

Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer boldly blooded 17-year-old striker Mason Greenwood in the latter stages of the Red Devils' amazing Champions League comeback in the French capital last week.

He also threw on winger Tahith Chong, 19, for only his second appearance for the club and had fellow youngster Gomes on the bench.

All three are pushing for further first-team opportunity and Gomes told MUTV: “It was a great experience, not just for me but all of the lads who came and got involved.

"I think there were eight players who have come through the academy that came on the trip and it just shows how much the club has an interest in the youth.

"It is big for the club and it showed, everywhere, how great this club is."

Greenwood and Chong gave nerveless performances as United won 3-1 to progress to the quarter-finals on the away goals rule.

"The more that come, the more it shows Man United," added Gomes. "I think it was great for Mason and Chongy to be involved.

"It is an experience they will never forget as well. I have grown up with these boys, right from Under-9s to now. To see us all with the first team, travelling and getting some experiences, is amazing."

Gomes was given his debut by former manager Jose Mourinho against during the final game of the 2016-17 season.

The teenager was thrilled by the atmosphere in Paris - and 'overwhelmed' to be in the dressing room with club greats Sir Alex Fergsuon and Eric Cantona after the game.

“Obviously, I have only watched from the sides and been in the crowd myself, so to be able to go out and celebrate with the fans was an amazing experience and it's something I will never forget," he said.

"What was also massive for me was Sir Alex [Ferguson] and Eric [Cantona] coming in afterwards to shake hands and speak to us. They are massive, massive people and just to have them in the changing room. I think it got everybody a bit more excited and everyone was a bit overwhelmed really.“

Gomes will be part of the Under-19s squad that travels to face Midtjylland in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday.