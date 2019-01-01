Manchester United vs Watford: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

It's the start of a new era for Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge for the first time since being appointed permanent manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begins his tenure as permanent boss against semi-finalists at Old Trafford looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Solskjaer was confirmed as permanent boss on Thursday, signing a three-year deal following an impressive three-month spell in interim charge.

The Norwegian has lost just one of his 13 Premier League games in charge to revive the club’s challenge for a top-four place.

He has also overseen a dramatic comeback in the , where the Red Devils overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit to beat Paris Saint-Germain and progress through to the quarter-finals.

However, they were beaten by in their last Premier League encounter before losing to Wolves in the FA Cup a fortnight ago.

They take on a Watford side full of confidence after they beat Crystal Palace last time out to secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals for just the sixth time in their history.

Game Manchester United v Watford Date Saturday, March 30 Time 3.00pm GMT / 11.00am ET Stream ( US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast due to the 3:00pm blackout law.

UK TV channel Online stream N /A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Manchester United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Shaw Midfielders Pogba, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, Herrera, Lingard Forwards Lukaku, Rashford, Martial

Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Darmian and Antonio will definitely miss out through injury while a number of other players are doubtful.

Forwards Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are to be assessed after they missed their respective country's international matches last weekend through injury. Luke Shaw will also be monitored after he withdrew from the squad while Eric Bailly is a doubt after suffering a head injury playing for .

Ashley Young is available to feature against his former club after suspension. David De Gea is likely to return in goal after sitting out the FA Cup defeat to .

Potential Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Matic, Lingard; Mata, Rashford, Lukaku.

Position Watford squad Goalkeepers Foster, Gomes, Dahlberg Defenders Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Britos, Wilmot, Prodl, Masina, Janmaat, Navarro Midfielders Capoue, Sema, Pereyra, Chalobah, Doucoure, Quina Forwards Deeney, Deulofeu, Success, Gray, Penaranda

Jose Holebas is fit to start for Watford after recovering from an injury that forced him off against in the FA Cup quarter-final a fortnight ago.

Tom Cleverley is absent with a thigh injury but Domingos Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah are in contention.

Potential Watford starting XI: Foster, Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra, Deeney, Deulofeu.

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are heavy 4/9 favourites to win this match with bet365. Watford can be backed at 7/1, while the draw is priced at 15/4.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Solskjaer described his permanent appointment as United boss as the "ultimate dream”, but has urged focus as they look to secure a top-four finish.

The Red Devils are just two points outside the top four but go into Saturday’s game on the back of two defeats, the first real blip of Solskjaer’s tenure.

As a result the Norwegian has warned his side against complacency despite their recent revival.

"We are looking forward, we have got to work harder," he said.

“I want a United team that’s one of the hardest working and fittest teams in the league, I think the players know my expectations.

"Now the players know I am here for longer than expected. Players that get complacent never last at this club."

Meanwhile, Watford boss Javi Gracia says his players must not be distracted by the FA Cup with league games against United and to come before their trip to Wembley next weekend.

Alongside their cup heroics, the Hornets are also currently on course for their highest league finish since 1987 as they compete with the likes of Wolves and Leicester for seventh place.

Article continues below

Gracia says he plans to utilise his squad this week but insists he is not looking further than Saturday's game at Old Trafford.

“We have a good squad," said the Spaniard. “I can take different decisions and I try to choose the best option.

“We know to play against United will be very tough. We need to focus on that game. We have time to recover after the Fulham game and prepare for the semi-final. The most important game is the United one.”