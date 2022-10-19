Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Lineups and LIVE updates

A thrilling encounter awaits as United host Spurs at Old Trafford

Manchester United will be hoping to bounce back with a crucial win after their stalemate with Newcastle United when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have shown some improvement under Erik ten Hag after their torrid start to the season, however, one win in the last three games has some doubting them again.

A victory over top 6 rivals Tottenham Hotspur would boost the squad's confidence. While history favours Manchester United, getting all 3 points won't be easy since Spurs have only lost 1 game this season and are joint-second in goals conceded.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Tottenham XI (3-5-2): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Perisic; Son, Kane

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Following their match with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United will travel to Stamford Bridge for another tough clash with Chelsea on 22nd October.

They will then host Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on 28th October, with a draw sufficient to take them to the knockout stages.

Following their Europa League tie, they will return to league action with a home game against 13th-placed West Ham.