Manchester United vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The battle for the top four reaches its peak at Old Trafford, where two Premier League giants go head to head in a vital clash

and go head to head at Old Trafford for what is virtually a knockout match in the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Exactly a month after signing a three-year deal with the club, it is evident that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s honeymoon is over, with seven defeats in their last nine games. Another on Sunday would surely end the Red Devils’ hopes of playing in the next season on their own merit.

Chelsea have been little better, winning only three of their last seven games and drawing 2-2 at home with Burnley on Monday.

With neither side in form, both should see this as a priceless opportunity to get back on track.

Squads & Team News

Position Man United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Jones, Shaw, Bailly Midfielders Pogba, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, Lingard, Herrera Forwards Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Sanchez

Ander Herrera has not featured for Manchester United for a month but is expected to be back in the squad after coming through training.

Eric Bailly had been classed as a big doubt but has travelled with the squad while Phil Jones may feature after going off in midweek against .

Antonio remains out but Scott McTominay may feature after being ruled out of the derby in midweek due to a late knock.

Possible Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Rashford

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Green Defenders Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Emerson Midfielders Ampadu, Kante, Barkley, Jorginho, Drinkwater, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, McEachran, Hazard, Willian, Pedro Forwards Higuain, Giroud

Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to miss six months after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon against on Monday.

Willian and N’Golo Kante are hopeful of featuring, while Antonio Rudiger should be fit.

Marcos Alonso and Ethan Ampadu are both back in training.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Pedro, Hazard, Willian

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are priced at 13/8 to win the match at bet365. Chelsea can be backed at 7/4 while the draw is 5/2.

Match Preview

It’s crunch time. With three matches of the Premier League season remaining, there is no room for error from either Manchester United or Chelsea as they chase a place in the top four, and with it an automatic spot in the Champions League next season.

Seven losses in their last nine matches, including a tame 2-0 loss to Manchester City in midweek, have served to undermine the credibility of United’s initial resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Norwegian himself admits that life has not been straightforward recently.

“The last 10 days have been very, very difficult for everyone, an eye-opener,” he said. “Within ourselves, within the group, the players and the staff, we’ve seen where we are, the reality and there’s a lot of work to be done.

“I said last week you can’t make massive changes and expect it to change overnight. So we have to gradually get to where we want to be.

“The players know the history of the club and that it means a lot for everyone, but we can’t just linger on it.

“We can’t because the clubs underneath are chasing us. We shouldn’t be looking back, we should be chasing the top positions, but at the moment that is the reality of where we’re at.”

A massive 27 points behind league leaders ahead of Sunday’s fixture, United have shown few signs of being able to capture their first league title since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Solskjaer does not wish to replicate the style of his former boss, however.

“Everyone knows that times have changed and what the gaffer did has been unbelievable,” he said. “But we are doing things differently to all the previous managers.

“We can’t try to copy Sir Alex and think that’s going to be successful, because he was unique.

“We’ve got a different generation of players and we’ve got to do it our own way. Maybe some of them couldn’t have handled Sir Alex’s way of managing, but we’re looking to do it our way.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, are still getting to grips with ‘Sarriball’, a style implemented by manager Maurizio Sarri, who arrived from last summer. After a promising start, inconsistency has dogged their campaign but the Italian insists that he wants to persist.

“The Premier League is wonderful. I want to remain in the Premier League and I want to remain at Chelsea because the level is very high,” he said.

He was hurried into his role at the end of last summer and he thinks a full pre-season could make a dramatic difference.

Article continues below

“I think [I can improve them] because we had only two or three weeks working together,” he said. “At the end of August, we started to play every three days.

“I needed the time to get used to English football. It is normal and it can happen. Now in the next season, I will be able to give more to my players.”

Like United, Chelsea are a club with high standards, though they do not typically have the patience of the Red Devils with regards their managers. As such, it is essential for the manager’s long-term future that they achieve a top-four finish and a spot at Europe’s top table next term.