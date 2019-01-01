Manchester United vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Red Devils will look to move ahead of Arsenal as they kick-off before the Gunners face Chelsea at Emirates Stadium

Manchester United aim to make it seven consecutive wins since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge when they face Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The interim boss equalled Sir Matt Busby's record of winning his first five league games in a row when his side beat Tottenham last Sunday, but could surpass that record with victory this weekend.

Chris Hughton's side will be no easy opponent, however, having given Liverpool a tough test on the south coast last time out.

The Reds came out 1-0 winners thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty, but Jurgen Klopp admitted afterwards it was a hard-fought win and praised Brighton's organisation and counter-attacking ability.

Squads & Team News

Position Man United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Pereira, Fred, Herrera, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay, Gomes, Hamilton Forwards Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Chong, Bohui

Eric Bailly returns from a three-match suspension after being sent off against Bournemouth, and Chris Smalling could also be available but faces a late fitness test after missing out with a foot injury recently.

Alexis Sanchez should be ready for Saturday's clash after sustaining a knock against Reading in the FA Cup.

But Marcos Rojo remains sidelined and has returned to Argentina to recover from injury.

Possible Man Utd XI: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Herrera, Matic; Lingard, Pogba, Martial; Rashford.

Position Brighton squad Goalkeepers Ryan, Button, Steele Defenders Dunk, Duffy, Bruno, Montoya, Bong, Bernardo, Balogun, Burn Midfielders Bissouma, Propper, Stephens, Kayal, Gross, March, Izquierdo, Knockeart, Jahanbakhsh Forwards Locadia, Murray, Andone

First-choice goalkeeper Mathew Ryan is still unavailable as he competes in the Asian Cup for Australia, while winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is also at the tournament with Iran.

Jose Izquierdo (knee) and Yves Bissouma (hip) are also set to miss out.

Left-back Bernardo could return, though, having been out since picking up a minor hamstring problem against West Ham on January 2.

Possible Brighton XI: Button; Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong; March, Stephens, Propper, Gross, Knockeart; Murray.

Match Preview

United could move ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal for the first time since Mourinho was sacked in December if they pick up a point against Brighton.

The Gunners do not kick-off against Chelsea until 5:30pm (GMT), and with the Blues in fourth place - six points ahead of United and Arsenal - the Red Devils will gain ground on at least one of their rivals should they win at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has already bridged an eight-point gap to Unai Emery's side, and will hope Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba will continue their good form to boost United's top-four hopes even further.

The duo combined for the Reds' goal when they beat Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley Stadium last week.

Pogba came out after the game and admitted he is enjoying Solskjaer's style after struggling under negative tactics before the Norwegian's appointment.

Solskjaer also had goalkeeper David de Gea to thank for that win, as the Spaniard pulled off 11 saves in the second half.

But the Reds will be looking for revenge when they take on the Seagulls on Saturday, having lost their last two fixtures against Hughton's side.

The Manchester club was beaten 1-0 at the Amex in May last year before another disappointing trip to the south coast in August that ended in a 3-2 defeat.

Brighton have a strong defensive record with only 30 goals conceded in their 22 Premier League games this term, and will test the attacking form United have shown in recent weeks.