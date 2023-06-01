Manchester United will offer Harry Maguire £10m to leave the club this summer in huge pay-out sum

Harry Sherlock
Manchester United will have to pay Harry Maguire £10 million ($12.4m) in pay-out fees, if he leaves the club this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? United face having to pay Maguire off if he moves on during this transfer window. The centre-back has fallen behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order but he has two years remaining on his current deal, which earns him £190,000-per-week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ex-Leicester defender would only earn around half of what he is currently paid at United, meaning the club may be forced to pay him to leave in order to make up the shortfall, according to the Daily Mail.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Maguire is valued at £30m and has already been warned by England boss Gareth Southgate that he must start playing regularly if he is to be picked for the national team. He has been linked with a potential move to West Ham.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? United face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday in what could be Maguire's final game for the club, although he is unlikely to start.

