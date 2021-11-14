Manchester United and Newcastle-linked Ten Hag reveals stance on Ajax future

Manchester United and Newcastle-linked manager Erik ten Hag has revealed his stance on his future at Ajax.

Ten Hag has earned a standing among the elite coaches in the game since his appointment at Ajax in 2019, having delivered two Eredivisie titles while also transforming the team into genuine Champions League contenders.

The Dutchman is being tipped to embark on a new challenge in the Premier League, but has clarified his position amid reports he has been under consideration for the top jobs at Man Utd and Newcastle.

What has been said?

Asked about a preferred next destination when his time at Ajax ends, Ten Hag told ESPN: "I live in the present, so I find it hard to answer this.

"I always want to improve my team, and as long as I feel this motivation I want to keep going, if Ajax wants that too."

Ten Hag added on why the prospect of a potentially lucrative salary at Newcastle, who recently announced the completion of a £300 million Saudi-backed takeover, did not pique his interest before they appointed Eddie Howe: "I am happy at Ajax. I can work there in a good way.

"The conditions and the climate are good. Good management and very nice staff, and not to forget I have a very good group of players, which is also flexible.''

Could Man Utd land Ten Hag?

Although Ten Hag may be content to remain at Johan Cruyff ArenA for the time being, his resolve could still be tested if Man Utd decide to formalise their interest.

Article continues below

The Red Devils are reportedly looking for their next manager after a poor start to the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ten Hag has been deemed an ideal fit for the Old Trafford dugout due to his all-action, high-pressing tactics, but he is still under contract at Ajax until 2023.

Further reading