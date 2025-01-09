Manchester United's men's and women's teams to use new limited edition Mitre Winners' Ball in this season's FA Cup as Red Devils begin their trophy defences

The official ball supplier of the Emirates FA Cup and Adobe Women's FA Cup have introduced the special ball for the first time

Current holders of the men's and women's FA Cups, Manchester United, will look to retain their crowns with a unique ball when the competitions return this week.

Both teams will be awarded the Mitre Winners' Ball to celebrate their Wembley final victories during the 2023-24 season, when United's men's team defeated rivals Manchester City and the women's side comfortably beat Tottenham.

Mitre, the official ball supplier of the men's and women's FA Cups, have launched the Winners' Ball for the first time and there will be less than 500 produced - immediately making it a collector's item.

Bright, gold accents, which are designed to emphasise the magic of the Cup and 'bring pride to the reigning champions' play' have been added to the traditional Mitre Ultimax Pro football to help create the distinctive Winners' Ball.

The Ultimax Pro's design is inspired by the popular Ultimax ball from the late 1990s. The current version, which is used in all sponsored FA competitions, uses unique technology to increase the sweet spot for a cleaner strike, reduce drag for pinpoint passing and improves contact for a responsive first touch.

The limited edition Winners' Ball will be debuted by Marc Skinner's women's side on Saturday when they host West Brom in the fourth round of the FA Cup. It will also be on show this Sunday when United's men's team travel to London to take on Arsenal. Both sides will continue to use it in the competition until they get knocked out - or reach the final again at Wembley.

Simon Rowe, Senior Vice President of Mitre and Global Sports Marketing at Pentland Brands, said: "We're always looking to bring something new and exciting to the game, and the introduction of the Winners' Balls is a perfect way to celebrate the reigning champions, Manchester United.

"The Emirates FA Cup and Adobe Women's FA Cup create so many unforgettable moments for players and fans, and we hope the Winners' Balls add an extra layer of excitement and prestige to this iconic competition."

The Winners' Ball will be available from January 9 at Mitre and Pro:Direct Sport.