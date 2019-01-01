'They are great talents' - Man Utd kids will handle pressure if called on at PSG, says Young

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to draft in a host of academy players for the Champions League last-16 clash at Old Trafford amid an injury crisis

's latest group of teenage hopefuls will deal with the pressure if handed the call against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, says Ashley Young.

United head to Paris bidding to overcome a 2-0 decifit in their Champions League last-16 tie with an injury-ravaged squad.

Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Alexis Sanchez are all absent, with Paul Pogba suspended after his first-leg red card.

It means interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has drafted in youngsters Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes, Brandon Williams and James Garner into the squad which has travelled to .

It is 17-year-old Mancunian Williams' first experience of the first-team picture and Solskjaer, who says he has not given up hope of going through to the quarter-finals, said: "That's part of being here that suddenly you're called upon, why you're in the academy.

"We believe in you and suddenly you have to step up - that's why we have good coaches to make them ready."

Veteran Young, 33, says he has been helping guide the academy graduates in recent weeks - and he is confident they can handle the spotlight.

"They've got a great attitude, every single one of them," he told United Review.

"They all want to train well, learn, talk and find things out and as a senior player when they come and ask you're there to help and guide them.

"They're great talents, that's obviously why they're with us and I'm sure if they get an opportunity on the pitch to show what they can do they'll handle the pressure of pulling on the shirt.

"It's just been to keep their feet on the ground and keep learning and keep training hard.

Article continues below

"It's obviously a bonus for them to be with us but they've got themselves to this point and it's now for them to work hard to stay with the first team.

"For me, it's about guiding them in the right way and keeping them working as hard as they have been doing."

Kick-off at Parc des Princes is 20:00 GMT with first-leg goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe putting the giants in a dominant position.