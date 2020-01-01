Ighalo 'one of the most positive surprises ever' at Manchester United, says ex-goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel

The former Red Devils No 1 has hailed the impact of the Nigerian forward at Old Trafford

Former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has labelled Odion Ighalo's signing as "one of the most positive surprises ever".

The 31-year-old has shone brightly at Old Trafford since arriving on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January, scoring four goals in eight competitive appearances.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting football activities, Ighalo’s initial loan deal was to expire in May, but has now been extended till January 2021, ensuring he completes the ongoing season.

More teams

"I think he’s been one of the most positive surprises ever,” Schmeichel told the Express. "First of all his personality around the club, he’s been a revelation around the club. Everybody has tagged on and liked him straight away.

“When you have that kind of personality, it changes the whole team. Someone who brings a laugh into the dressing room, rather than coming in grumpy or not saying anything.

“It changes the dynamics, and what he’s done on the pitch, that really has surprised me.

“I was kind of confused, because it was last day and it looked as if they were just needing and looking to bring someone in - but that’s not the truth, and what he’s done is just fantastic.

“Another thing as well, someone like him, all of his life the only thing he really wanted to achieve was to play for Manchester United. Now that has been cut short by circumstances that are out of everybody’s control. For what he’s done, in the very few games he’s ended up playing, it would have been heart-breaking if that was to stop."

With the return to fitness of Marcus Rashford, Ighalo’s chances of starting games might be more limited, but Schmeichel acknowledges that he can still be of great value from the bench.

Article continues below

“I think he might not be a starter but he might be somebody you can throw into the mix," the 56-year-old continued. "You’ve seen him in the , like Ole himself, he can come on and change a game.

“Nobody, nobody, knows that better than the Manchester United manager. The value of having someone on the bench who can change a game, so I’m really happy about that.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will be up against Hotspur on Friday night with the hope of temporarily displacing from fourth spot on the table.