'Manchester United fear winning cups' - Kenyan coach Akhulia taunts Premier League giants

In a jibe posted on his Facebook page, the tactician is relieved he would not be bothered by the noise from supporters of the English side

Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhulia has taunted Manchester United and their fans after the Premier League club failed to win the Europa League trophy against Villarreal on Wednesday.



The Football Kenya Federation Premier League coach claimed the Red Devils fear winning trophies and that the loss witnessed in Gdansk, Poland - courtesy of 11-10 post-match penalties in favour of the Spanish side - is welcome.

"Manchester United just fear winning Cups," Akhulia wrote on his Facebook page. " You have failed even to win the chiefs Cup and did you train to shoot penalties on an empty goal?

"There has been noise pollution for the past two weeks but it was cleared yesterday [Wednesday] by Villarreal and when we say God is great that is exactly what we mean. Where would we have taken our ears with the expected noise? Lest we forget that it is now years and counting since you last won anything."



After the game, Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed why he was disappointed in how the players fared in the 120 minutes of open play.

"We didn't do enough in the 120 minutes to score more goals. That's the disappointing bit," said the Norwegian.

"You've got players of high quality there, and we started with loads of goal scorers, match-winners, and hoped it would give us the upper hand.

"That disappointment is the worst feeling, these are the moments you remember most in your career, as a player and as a manager.

"You can go on your holiday and do nothing about it, or go home and do something about it, and come back even better, hungrier, stronger, and be better from the first minute."

In Manchester United’s eighth major European final, Solskjaer was contesting only his second final in his managerial career having won the 2013 Norwegian Cup with Molde. On the other hand, Villarreal boss Unai Emery has now won the Europa League on four occasions in 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and in 2020/21.

The former Arsenal boss became the first manager to win either the Uefa Cup or Europa League four times surpassing Giovanni Trapattoni.