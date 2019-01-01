Manchester United equal Busby-era club record with early strike against PSG

The Red Devils are on a run of scoring away from home that reached a record level during Wednesday's match against the French giants

have equalled a club record by scoring against in their last-16 second leg clash in Paris.

The Old Trafford outfit got on the scoreboard early, with Romelu Lukaku pouncing on a mistake from Thilo Kehrer just two minutes in to put his side in front.

It was the quickest goal scored by the club in a Champions League knockout stage match since Wayne Rooney’s strike 63 seconds in against in 2010.

With the goal, the outfit made it 21 consecutive matches away from home with a goal scored, levelling a Manchester United record set between 1956 and 1957 under Sir Matt Busby.

Lukaku would add a second when he tapped in after Gianluigi Buffon spilled a Marcus Rashford shot, putting United back in front on the half-hour mark following Juan Bernat’s 12th minute equaliser.

It marked the first time since the 2011 Champions League semi-final against that Man Utd had scored twice in a Champions League knockout match away from Old Trafford, the club having earned a 2-0 win in the away leg against the German side on their way to a 6-1 aggregate victory in the tie.

For PSG, the goals change a long-standing trend for the club in the Champions League.

You have to go all the way back to 1997 to find the last time the Parc des Princes outfit had conceded two goals in the first 30 minutes of a Champions League match, having last done it against Bayern Munich 22 years ago.

21 - Manchester United have scored in 21 consecutive away matches in all competitions, equalling the club record set between November 1956 and September 1957 under Sir Matt Busby. Prolific. pic.twitter.com/6msiwiuZPv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2019

Despite the fast start, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side still have some work to do to advance to the quarter-finals.

PSG held a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Old Trafford entering the night and Bernat’s goal still has them holding the slimmest of leads in the last-16 tie.

Should Manchester United make up the difference, they will become the first side to advance in a knockout round clash after losing the first leg at home by two or more goals.