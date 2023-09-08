Everything you need to know on how to score Champions League tickets to see the Red Devils this season

The UEFA Champions League is back, with 32 of the continent's biggest and best teams ready to stake their claim on being crowned kings of Europe. After a slew of false dawns in the post-Alex Ferguson era, Manchester United may hope to embark on an impressive run through the tournament again.

Success in Europe's top continental knockout event has been slim for the Red Devil. Still, under Erik ten Hag, they will join holders and rivals Manchester City, plus Arsenal and Newcastle United from the Premier League, alongside perennial heavyweights Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, in the race for glory.

But how can you get tickets to catch them in play on their journey across the continent? GOAL breaks down just how you can get tickets to see Manchester United in action during the 2023-24 Champions League, including where to buy them, how much they will cost, and much more.

Manchester United 2023-24 Champions League fixtures

Date Opponent Stadium Ticket Price September 20, 2023 Bayern Munich Allianz Arena £70.00 - £103.00 October 3, 2023 Galatasaray Old Trafford £70.00 - £103.00 October 24, 2023 Copenhagen Old Trafford £70.00 - £103.00 November 8, 2023 Copenhagen Parken Stadium £70.00 - £103.00 November 29, 2023 Galatasaray Rams Park £70.00 - £103.00 December 12, 2023 Bayern Munich Old Trafford £70.00 - £103.00

What is Manchester United's Champions League journey so far?

The success of Manchester United, both in generations past and in the Premier League era, is intertwined intimately with the UEFA Champions League - and its predecessor iteration, the European Cup. The Red Devils are three-time winners, once under Matt Busby and twice under Alex Ferguson, last claiming glory in 2008.

With the victory for Manchester City in last term's final, there have now been six clubs from England who have secured the top prize. Still, only Liverpool can boast a greater record in the UEFA Champions League than United, whose first victory under the new format came as part of a sensational treble in 1999, with memorable late drama.

Recent form has been substandard, though, with just two quarter-final appearances to their name since Ferguson retired, the last of which came in 2019. Last year's run in Europe ended with a Europa League quarter-final loss to Sevilla, in a match that genuinely soured the club's fanbase on captain Harry Maguire; they'll hope for more this term.

Who will Manchester United face in the Champions League?

Manchester United will begin their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign with six group-stage matches played in Group A. Despite finishing third in the Premier League, a strong UEFA coefficient score saw the Red Devils drawn as the second seed for their group, and they will be expected to seal knockout stage progression.

United will face three teams, home and away, between September and December and have arguably been handed one of the tougher groups on paper. They will play against Bayern Munich, from Germany's Bundesliga, Copenhagen, from Denmark's Superliga, and Galatasaray, from the Turkish Super Lig.

How to buy Manchester United Champions League tickets?

Fans can buy UEFA Champions League tickets to see Manchester United in Europe one of two ways: through the club's official ticket portal or with secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

The former is the only official outlet for Red Devils fans to pick up a seat for continental games and their domestic clashes. At the same time, the latter offers supporters an extra chance to secure their berth, given the high ticket demand.

For further information on how you can buy United tickets, head to GOAL's handy guide, which tells you where to look, how much they will cost you, how to get the best deal, and other options for securing your seat.

When are Champions League tickets released?

Tickets for UEFA Champions League fixtures are traditionally released following the confirmation of fixtures for the competition, with sales starting once the draw for the round has been made, both in group stages and knockout fixtures.

Manchester United's UEFA Champions League tickets will be available for sale whenever fixtures are confirmed for Europe. The club's official ticket portal is the best place to keep tabs regarding on-sale dates.

How much are Manchester United Champions League tickets?

Prices for home tickets to see Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League are expected to have a slight bump on the current scheme for domestic fixtures in the Premier League and knockout cup competitions.

This means adult prices will top out around the £70.00 mark, though you may find that concessionary tickets are notably cheaper, depending on your seat allocation.

Away ticket prices will be set by the host club.

FAQs

Can you get Manchester United Champions League tickets without being a member?

While a handful of clubs sell UEFA Champions League tickets to non-members, it does not appear Manchester United are one of them.

If fans wish to purchase through the club's official ticket portal, they must either be a club member or an existing season ticket holder.

When was the last time Manchester United played in the Champions League?

The last time Manchester United played in the UEFA Champions League was during the 2021-22 season when they reached the last-16.

The Red Devils came through a group that included Young Boys again, plus Villarreal and Atalanta, but slipped to a knockout-round exit against Atletico Madrid.

Has Manchester United ever won the Champions League?

Manchester United have won the UEFA Champions League three times, once in its prior iteration of the European Cup (1968) and twice in its current form (1999 and 2008).

The Red Devils defeated Bayern Munich as part of a treble-winning campaign in the former instance and then beat Chelsea on penalties to claim victory.

Where will the Champions League final be played?

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final will be played at London's Wembley Stadium, the home of the England national football team.

Since opening in 2007, the venue has become a key stadium for major fixtures and will host the final for the third time, having previously done so in 2011 and 2013.

Where can I buy Champions League final tickets?

Three outlets officially sell UEFA Champions League final tickets: UEFA's official ticket portal, plus those of the two respective finalists who will compete in the showpiece fixture.

As the teams involved will not be confirmed until the conclusion of the semi-finals, all limited early ticket releases for the fixture are sold through UEFA. Alternatively, fans can also consider secondary resale markets such as StubHub, though be aware that purchases may not go live until the finalists have been confirmed.

Final Words

Manchester United will be desperate to impress upon their return to the UEFA Champions League, but only supporters who have club membership will be able to come along for the ride through the Red Devils' official ticket channels.

Alternatively, fans can still explore additional options through secondary resale sites like StubHub as they look to secure a spot and get ready to cheer on the team throughout their European exploits.