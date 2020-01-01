Manchester United and Chelsea confirm Champions League spots with victories in final Premier League matches

Leicester City were the odd team out thanks to Sunday's results, with the Red Devils and Blues doing enough to secure top four positions

and have sealed spots in next season's , after the two clubs won their final matches of the season to confirm their places in the top four.

With Sunday's results, United and Chelsea will join title-winners and second-place in the Champions League next season, with the Red Devils sealing their return to the competition after finishing sixth last season.

Meanwhile, and are headed to the after their results on Sunday, with left waiting for the result of the final, which will determine their European fate.

United confirmed a top-four finish thanks to a 2-0 win over Leicester, scoring twice in the second half following a tense first 45 minutes.

The game's pivotal moment came in the 70th minute when Bruno Fernandes fired past Kasper Schmeichel from the spot after Jonny Evans fouled Anthony Martial inside the box. Jesse Lingard then selaed the victory in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Fernandes' goal doomed Leicester to a fifth-place finish, with the Foxes needing all three points against the Red Devils.

Leicester's recent results saw the Foxes fall all the way from second to fifth, after the club remained in the top four from September 21 to July 22 before failing to return on the final day of the Premier League season.

Chelsea, meanwhile booked their Champions League spot with a 2-0 win over Wolves, with the Blues going into Sunday knowing that even a point would be enough to seal their spot in Europe's top competition.

The Blues all but confirmed their top-four finish with a two-goal flurry just before half-time, with Mason Mount's stunning free-kick giving Chelsea the lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

Just three minutes later, their lead was doubled, with Olivier Giroud adding the Blues' second while severely damaging Wolves' hopes on the day.

With Wolves' loss, Tottenham were able to push their way into a sixth-place finish thanks to a 1-1 draw against .

Spurs originally took the lead in the 13th minute thanks to a finish for Harry Kane, but Palace were able to fire back in the 53rd minute through Jeffrey Schlupp.

As a result, Spurs moved into sixth to book an automatic spot in the Europa League, while Wolves will need Chelsea to beat in the FA Cup final this weekend for their seventh-place finish to be enough.