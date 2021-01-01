Manchester City’s Mahrez closing in on Mbappe and Di Maria’s Champions League record

The Algerian star got an assist against the Bundesliga side and is within touching distance of the duo’s mark in the competition

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez is closing in Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria’s Uefa Champions League assist record.

The Algeria international assisted Kevin De Bruyne for the Citizen’s first goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat of Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium.

Mahrez could not reach Phil Foden’s initial cross into the six-yard box, instead, he picked the ball on the byline before pulling it back to Belgium international, who coolly finished past goalkeeper Marwin Hitz.

With that, the former Leicester City star has now provided 10 assists for Pep Guardiola’s men in the competition.

Riyad Mahrez has provided 10 assists for Manchester City in the Uefa Champions League, a tally only bettered by Kylian Mbappe (13) and Angel Di Maria (11) since the start of 2018-19. #ManCity #MCIBVB pic.twitter.com/9eNkLYNT2G — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 6, 2021

Only Paris Saint-Germain’s duo of Mbappe and Di Maria have bettered the tally since the commencement of the 2018-19 campaign.

De Bruyne’s effort handed City a slim advantage heading into the half-time break.

In the second half, the German elite division outfit put up an improved showing in their quest for a much-needed leveller.

The moment for Edin Terzic’s men came in the 84th minute when Marco Reus put Dortmund back into contention with Erling Braut Haaland suppling the assist. With Jude Bellingham skipping past Ilkay Gundogan, he flicked it to Haaland, who spins and fed Reus who fired past goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

As if that was all, the hosts got the winner in the 90th minute through Foden. Aged 20 years and 313 days, Foden becomes the youngest Englishman to score a 90th-minute winning goal in a Champions League match.

In the process, he overtook Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney who was 21 years and 182 days when he scored the winner for the Red Devils in a 3-2 win over AC Milan in April 2007.

30-year-old Mahrez was in action from start to finish and apart from his assist, he accounted for 66 touches, two interceptions, 50 passes with a passing accuracy of 88 percent.

Both teams will meet again on April 14. Before then, Guardiola’s side will return to Premier League action as they face Leeds United. They lead the EPL log after accruing 74 points from 31 matches played so far.

For Terzic’s Borussia Dortmund, they travel to the Mercedes-Benz Arena for their Bundesliga showdown with Stuttgart.