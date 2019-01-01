Manchester City vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Son Heung-min's goal is all that differentiates the two sides, with the Citizens in need of a turnaround to preserve their quadruple hopes

host at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as they attempt to reach their second semi-final.

If Pep Guardiola’s men are to replicate the class of 2016 and keep their hopes for a historic quadruple alive, they must overcome a 1-0 deficit.

Spurs have the advantage thanks to a strike from Son Heung-min as they chase a first European Cup semi-final since 1962, when they were defeated 4-3 on aggregate by .

Ahead of another meeting between the pair in the Premier League on Saturday, who will prevail?

Squads & Team News

Position Manchester City players Goalkeepers Ederson, Grimshaw, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Laporte, Sandler, Garcia, Stones, Delph, Otamendi, Kompany Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Fernandinho, De Bruyne Forwards Aguero, Jesus

Manchester City have seen Fernandinho train after missing Sunday’s victory against , while Sergio Aguero is available, too.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, however, continues to struggle with a hamstring problem and Claudio Bravo is out.

Possible Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D. Silva; B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Davies Midfielders Son, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Marsh, Skipp, Lamela, Alli Forwards Llorente

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino does not have his problems to seek ahead of this clash, with Harry Kane sidelined due to a significant ankle injury.

Furthermore, Dele Alli is a doubt after breaking his hand in the first leg.

Serge Aurier, Eric Dier and Harry Winks are all sidelined.

Erik Lamela, who has not played for six weeks, is training again and could play a role.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Wanyama; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Lucas

Match Preview

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side are entering the most important week of the season, with Champions League and Premier League clashes with Tottenham as the Citizens chase all four major titles.

Although they lie second in the Premier League two points behind Liverpool, they hold a one-game advantage. The situation is equally delicate in the Champions League, in which they trail Spurs 1-0 after the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That adds up to make the few days decisive in the Spaniard’s eyes.

“If we don't win these games, we will be out in two competitions. They are finals for us,” he said.

“All the games are tough. We don't have rest. We play nine, 10 or 11 games more than and I love this challenge.”

He might have played down his side’s chances of completing a clean sweep of titles this season, but he has been bullish about their prospects of progression in Europe to reach the final four.

City have reached such heights only once previously in their history, but their lack of away goal complicates their task ahead of this return match.

Nevertheless, the Catalan is more than optimistic about City’s prospects of progression.

“If you ask me what is going to happen, we'll be in the semi-finals; that is what I feel right now,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“It's what I felt right after the game and when I reviewed the game. Maybe I'm wrong but what I feel now, we'll be in the semi-finals.

“The result is not ideal but it's not a disaster. We are able to score goals and we are going to do it.”

Sergio Aguero saw his penalty saved early in the first leg by Hugo Lloris, and the World Cup winner has urged his Tottenham team-mates to take an aggressive approach into this game.

“Wednesday is going to be a different game. We have a small advantage but everything can turn very quickly,” he warned.

“It is important to come here with ambition, stick with our basics. If we come here with the mentality to score goals it is going to make things tough for Man City.

“We know we will suffer but it is important we are ambitious.”

Having described his penalty stop as a “key” moment in the first leg, he went on to discuss the wider-reaching consequences of the save.

“We know in the Champions League it is important not to concede a goal at home. It can help you for the return game away,” he said. “But we know we are facing one of the best teams in Europe, they have a lot of quality in the squad and can score a lot of goals if the opponent shows weaknesses.”

Spurs’ challenge is made all the more complicated by the absence of Harry Kane due to an ankle injury, while Dele Alli will face a fitness test before the clash.

Any edge City can get as they chase a first European title, they will seek to profit from, particularly as this is the greatest threat to their quadruple challenge to date this season.