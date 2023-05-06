Manchester City vs Leeds United: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Man City maintain stronghold on the Premier League title?

Can Pep Guardiola's men continue their winning streak and cement their place as the firm favorites in the title race?

Manchester City come into this on the back of a 3-0 win against West Ham United with record breaking goal from Erling Haaland. City have won their previous three games against Leeds by an aggregate score of 14-1 and will be hoping to add to that tally. Guardiola's men are currently a point ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand over the Gunners and will be hoping to cement their position.

Leeds United have lost their previous game 4-1 against Bournemouth and come into this fighting a relegation battle. They have just sacked their manager and brought in Sam Allardyce to help them stay up. Leeds conceded 23 goals during April, which is a league record and will be hoping to stop that in this game against Guardiola's City.

Fulham vs Man City probable lineups

Man City XI (3-2-4-1): Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Alvarez, Silva, Grealish; Haaland

Leeds United XI (3-4-3): Meslier; Nissen, Koch, Cooper; Ayling, McKennie, Roca, Harrison; Summerville, Bamford, Gnoto

Man City vs Leeds United LIVE updates

Man City's upcoming fixtures

Man City have big semi-final clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on the horizon. They will play the return leg on 18th of May with a game against Everton sandwiched between those games.