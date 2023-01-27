Manchester City vs Arsenal: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Mikel Arteta get one over his mentor Pep Guardiola?

It's the clash of the heavyweights as Arsenal and Manchester City meet up in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Man City come into this on the back of a 3-0 win over Wolves that included a hattrick from their talisman, Erling Haaland. They have won 13 of their last 16 games against the Gunners under Pep Guardiola, drawing one and losing two. City are currently on a run of nine straight home wins in the FA Cup.

Arsenal come into this after a big 3-2 win against arch rivals Manchester United. The Gunners will be hopeful to continue their streak of four straight wins over Man City in the FA Cup, reaching the finals every single time they have beaten them. Their only two wins over City in the last 16 games under Pep Guardiola have come in the FA Cup.

Manchester City vs Arsenal probable lineups

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Laporte; Lewis, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE updates

Manchester City and Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Pep Guardiola's City come up against Antonio Conte's Spurs on February 5th before coming up against Aston Villa in their next two league games. They will then square off against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal once again in a pivotal clash for the Premier League title.

Arsenal on the other hand will be up against Everton, who have recently sacked Frank Lampard, and Brentford in their next two league fixtures.