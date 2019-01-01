Manchester City striker Nmecha heads to Wolfsburg on loan

The 20-year-old Germany Under-21 international has left the Etihad Stadium for a second loan spell

striker Lukas Nmecha has joined side on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who has made two Premier League appearances for City, spent last season on loan at Championship side Preston.

"It has been my goal to play in the Bundesliga for quite some time and thus to be able to play in my country of birth,” Nmecha told Wolfsburg’s website.

“I am all the more pleased that a move to Wolfsburg has now worked out, because I have all that's required here to develop myself at the highest level in the best possible way and fully exploit my potential.”

Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schafer added: "Lukas is a young and hungry player, that fits perfectly with our game and club philosophy.

"He has done well in the last season in the second English league and in the internationals of the Under-21 national team and made himself noticed.

"We are very happy that he is taking the next step in his career with us."

Nmecha joined the City academy at the age of nine in 2007 and spent a decade within the club’s youth system before making his senior debut in an EFL Cup quarter-final against Leicester in December 2017.

He made his Premier League debut as a late substitute against West Ham at the London Stadium in April 2018 before making another appearance off the bench against at the Etihad Stadium the following month.

Nmecha then spent last season on loan at Championship side Preston where he made 44 appearances, scoring four goals.

The forward, who was born in before moving to as a child, has represented the Three Lions from under-16 through to under-21 level.

He was part of the England Under-19 squad that won the 2017 European Under-19 Championship, scoring the winner against in the final.

Article continues below

The following year Nmecha was part of the England Under-21 squad that retained the Toulon tournament for a third successive year.

However, in March 2019 Nmecha opted to switch his allegiance to back to the country of his birth, making his Germany Under-21 debut against England later that month.

He was part of the Germany squad for this summer’s European Under-21 Championships, making three appearances as Stefan Kuntz’s side reached the final before losing to .