Manchester City, Real Madrid & teams that won over 100 points in a league season

Goal takes a look at the sides that have managed to accumulate a triple-digit points in the league – including Man City, Real Madrid and Barcelona

's Centurion season in 2018 may be regarded as the finest Premier League performance of all time, but they're not the only ones to have amassed 100 or more points in a league.

The Citizens bested the previous record Premier League points haul of 95 points, which was achieved by under the management of Jose Mourinho in 2005.

In fact, the Etihad side currently hold the top two spots for the most points total in the English top flight. Guardiola's Man City finished the 2018-19 season with 98 points.

But what other European sides have managed to accrue 100 or more points in the league?

Man City became the first Premier League side to accumulate 100 points when they won the 2017-18 edition in breath-taking fashion – scoring 106 goals and losing just twice.

Pep Guardiola's side only tasted defeat on two occasions, to and Man Utd. Gabriel Jesus' last-gasp winner against on the last day of the season meant City broke the record for most wins in an English top-flight season – previously held by (who recorded 31 wins in the old First Division in 1960-61).

Other European sides have accomplished centurion seasons of their own, however, with Mourinho's becoming the first Spanish side to rack up 100 points in the 2011-12 campaign. Mourinho's side finished nine points clear of runners-up , with the victory marking the first time in four years that Los Blancos clinched the league.

It only took Barcelona a year to repeat that feat, however, with Tito Vilanova's side finishing the following season on 100 points of their own. Lionel Messi scored 46 goals in , and netted at least once against every opponent in the league for the first time.

then finished on 102 points in 2013-14 under Antonio Conte, beating the previous record of 97 points set by Milan in 2006-07.

Other centurion seasons came in 's 2002 Scottish Premiership victory, as well as Barry Town's double standout season in the Welsh top flight between 1996 and 1997.

Teams who have scored over 100 points in a league season

Season Team Wins Draws Losses Points 2017-18 Manchester City 32 4 2 100 2013-14 Juventus 33 3 2 102 2012-13 Barcelona 32 4 2 100 2011-12 Real Madrid 32 4 2 100 2005-06* Reading 31 13 2 106 2001-02 Celtic 33 4 1 103 1997-98 Barry Town 33 5 0 104 1996-97** Barry Town 33 6 1 105

*Not in English top flight

**During a 40-game season