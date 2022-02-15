Manchester City ownership group in transfer talks for Atletico Mineiro starlet Savinho

City Football Group is closing in on the signing of Brazilian youngster Savinho, GOAL can confirm.

The 17-year-old attacker is currently on the books at Atletico Mineiro and would make the move to Europe this summer, with his current club retaining a 12.5 per cent stake in any future sale.

CFG have submitted an offer that would see them pay Mineiro an initial fee of €6.5 million (£5.5m/$7.4m) with potential bonuses coming in at another €6 million(£5m/$6.8m).

Who is Savinho?

The 17-year-old, who operates mostly on the wing, has represented Brazil up to the Under-15 level and has recently broken through with Atletico Mineiro.

He's made 21 total appearances for the club, having signed his first professional contract in 2020, and became the youngest player ever to represent Atletico Minero in the Brazilian top-flight at just 16 years and five months old.

He has previously been linked to Arsenal, but it now appears he'll join up with CFG, with his first stop looking likely to be Troyes in Ligue 1.

