Manchester City goalkeeper Carson makes Champions League history with first appearance since 2005
Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson has become the player with the largest gap between appearances in Champions League history.
City defeated Sporting CP 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie last month, making Wednesday's second leg at the Etihad Stadium all but a formality.
Carson, 36, came on as a second-half substitute for Ederson, appearing in the competition for the first time since April 2005 when he played for Liverpool at 19 years old.
What was said?
"Scott is very important," City manager Pep Guardiola said after the game.
"The reason is the chemistry in the locker room with Eddie and Zack. The people listen to him when he talks and he made the biggest save of the game."
Another record for Carson
Carson, who is City's third-choice keeper behind Ederson and Zack Steffen, set a similar record at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Carson made his first league start for City against Newcastle, setting the Premier League mark for the longest gap between appearances for a goalkeeper after last appearing in May 2011.