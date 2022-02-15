Manchester City's four-goal half vs Sporting sets Champions League record

Manchester City have set a Champions League knockout record for biggest first-half lead in an away match with a four-score outburst against Sporting CP on Tuesday.

Bernardo Silva found the net twice in the opening 45 minutes while Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden also hit the target.

Pep Guardiola's defence, meanwhile, held Sporting scoreless to maintain a four-goal advantage entering half-time.

Manchester City's Champions League record

4 - @ManCity are the first team in #UCL history to lead an away game by 4+ goals at half-time in the knockout stages of the competition. Rout. #SPOMCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2022

Bernardo Silva's wonderful strike

Manchester City's second goal was particularly pleasing to watch, as Bernardo Silva hit a running volley into the net.

BERNARDO SILVA. 😱



The technique on this strike. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/DHpoaWTSiP — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2022

💥 Bernardo Silva 💥



He's slammed the ball home right on the half-volley! A tricky technique made to look so easy... 🤤



Man City are flying! pic.twitter.com/va3h6S9T4c — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2022

