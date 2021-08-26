Manchester City defender Mendy charged with four counts of rape

The French international has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates on Friday

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has been suspended by the club after being charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The France international was charged by Cheshire Constabulary and has been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance on Friday.

The police statement added that the charges against the 27-year-old relate to three separate complainants.

What has been said?

In a statement, Cheshire Constabulary said: "The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

"Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

"Mendy has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 27 August.

"Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings."

Manchester City said in a statement: "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

Mendy's time at Man City

Mendy joined City from Monaco for a reported fee of around £52 million in July 2017.

The left-back has struggled with injuries during his time with the club, making 75 total appearances thus far in just over four seasons, but was part of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup.

This season he started the Community Shield clash with Leicester City and the Premier League opening game against Tottenham.