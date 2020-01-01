Manchester City 2020-21 kit: New home and away jersey styles and release dates

The Etihad side's latest home kit has been inspired by artwork seen in Manchester's famed Northern Quarter, a tribute to the city's cultural history

finished the Premier League season as runners-up to runaway champions , but will try and reclaim their throne next campaign with their brand-new jersey collection.

Goal has the latest information about the Citizens' 2020-21 shirts - home, away and third - as well as when they're expected to be fully released and more.

New 2020-21 football kits: Chelsea, Bayern Munich & all the top clubs' shirts & jerseys revealed

More teams

Man City's 2020-21 home kit

The Etihad club released their latest home strip under Puma on July 16, the signature light blue design inspired by the artwork of legendary figures as seen in Manchester's iconic Northern Quarter.

The kit sports the club's trademark sky blue hue with a mosaic pattern alongside navy accents, with the look completed by white shorts and light blue socks.

“We did our research,” Puma's senior designer, Ulrich Planer, told Goal. “We dived into the history of Manchester and there are so many things we can pull out of the city.

“We want to give the fans a design that only Manchester City can wear - and not any other team around the world.”

Man CIty will debut their brand-new kit during Saturday's semi-final against , with purchase available to fans potentially in late July.

Man City have unveiled their 2020-21 home kit 🟣



Love it or hate it? 👍👎 pic.twitter.com/4YEi0Bv4mv — Goal (@goal) July 16, 2020

Lifelong City supporter Mark Kennedy is the artist responsible for the artwork around the city's Northern Quarter, telling Goal: “All my childhood was spent watching City. To get out of working in a factory, if you had anything about you, you had to be a musician, a footballer or a boxer.

“I went to see The Fall and The Buzzcocks and I made the commitment to be a musician. During the '80s my whole stock was music. I used to go to matches with [The Fall lead singer] Mark E Smith and never thought for one minute that my love for them would take me back to sport. But I ended going to City matches with him and that’s what happened, it all came back to City.”

Man City 2020-21 away kit & release date

Pep Guardiola's side have not unveiled their away kit yet, but judging from leaks circulating online, it is set to be predominantly blue and black with yet another mosaic-inspired pattern.

The blue pattern is likely to have been inspired by the buildings found in the Castlefield area of Manchester, with the logos emblazoned in gold.

Man City's away kit is expected to be announced in late July, along with the third kit.

Article continues below

⚫🔵🏆 EXCLUSIVE: Puma Manchester City 20-21 Away Kit Leaked [Club Members Only]: https://t.co/Nt92vwVxPI — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 25, 2020

Man City's 2020-21 third kit & release date

The Sky Blues' third strip has not been announced but online leaks suggest that the club will be continuing the patterned look - this time with paisleys against a dominantly white background.

Their third kit is expected to be launched in late July.