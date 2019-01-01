Man Utd's Wan-Bissaka reveals secret to defensive prowess and names Man City's Sterling as toughest opponent

The 22-year-old is knocking on the door of the England team with his performances at Old Trafford, particularly in the defensive half

’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka says his time playing winger as a youth has helped him become one of the Premier League’s best defenders.

Wan-Bissaka, signed from Crystal Palace over the summer for £50 million ($63m), has been one of the bright spots of United’s season, rarely beaten in one-on-ones with opposition wingers.

After only making his Premier League debut in 2018, it has been a whirlwind year for the 22-year-old – and he says the shift backwards from a right-wing position was key.

“It has gone so quick, such a short space of time, but I'm happy with the chance I was given in that position. I don't regret it,” he told the Daily Mail.

“But the change hasn't been massive to me. I always had that defensive mindset when I was an attacker.

“I used to love tackling as well. When I played right wing, left wingers would beat the right back and I'd be recovering and getting the tackles in. That's where it really started.

“Because I've been in a winger's position I know how to think at times. Where you see space down the line you take it. That's what I like to give them.

“I don't like anything going past me. Anything. And I like to keep it that way.”

Perhaps Wan-Bissaka’s most impressive performance for United to date came in the 2-1 Manchester derby win over Manchester City in December.

Up against City’s Raheem Sterling, Wan-Bissaka shackled the winger effectively throughout.

“I knew it was going to be a long game,” Wan-Bissaka admitted.

“He is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and I knew I had to step up my game.

“It's a good feeling, especially a player like him with his ability. It took real concentration because he can go in or out and has got pace.

Article continues below

“He's probably faster than me so that was a game I had to really focus on and actually go hard at it.

“Was that the toughest battle of my career? Yes, but since my debut with [against ] no winger is going to be easy.

“It's going to be a challenge every game and they are only going to get harder with the better players you come up against.”