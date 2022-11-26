News Matches
H. Mejbri

Man Utd youngster Hannibal angers Australia star Duke at World Cup as he throws ball at him while he was laying on floor injured

Ritabrata Banerjee
13:44 GMT+3 26/11/2022
Hannibal Mejbri World Cup
Tunisian midfielder Hannibal Mejbri threw the ball at Mitchell Duke as he lay injured near the touchline angering the Australian in the process.
  • Hannibal threw the ball at Duke
  • The Australian lay on the ground injured
  • Australia lead 1-0 against Tunisia

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United youngster's action did cause some tension between the two players initially but Mejbri immediately apologised to Australian as the referee intervened and pacified the situation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitchell Duke handed Australia the lead in the 23rd minute of the game when he headed a cross from Craig Goodwin into the back of the net.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TUNISIA? With the Socceroos leading at half time, Tunisia to find an equaliser soon to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the knockout stage. They next take on France on November 30.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Bahrain English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Bahrain English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Bahrain English)