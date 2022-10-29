Manchester United vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Man Utd against West Ham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United will be looking to register back-to-back wins at Old Trafford as they face West Ham in Sunday's Premier League clash. The Red Devils picked up a 3-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

While United's midweek win ensured them a place in the Europa League knockouts, the Hammers also booked their progress in the Europa Conference League by maintaining a perfect record after defeating Silkeborg 1-0.

In the domestic circuit, Erik ten Hag's men had a difficult trip to Chelsea, whom they can leapfrog to enter the top four. Whereas David Moyes' West Ham defeated Bournemouth 2-0 in their last league outing.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Man Utd vs West Ham date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs West Ham Date: October 30, 2022 Kick-off: 12:15pm ET / 4:15pm BST / 9:45pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs West Ham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League is showing the game between Manchester United and West Ham on TV, with a live stream available through the Sky Go app.

Fans in India can catch Manchester United vs West Ham on the Star Sports Network, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network fubo TV UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League Sky Go India Star Sports 1 Select SD/HD, Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla Disney+ Hotstar

Man Utd squad and team news

Marcus Rashford may be still be preferred ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League despite the Portuguese returning to the scoresheet against Sheriff on Thursday.

Raphael Varane's continued absence may be covered by the return of Harry Maguire, who featured on Thursday, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial are likely to make the matchday squad.

Possible Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi, Fernandez Midfielders Fernandes, Eriksen, Amad, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Van de Beek, McTominay, Hannibal Forwards Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho

West Ham squad and team news

Should Lucas Paqueta not be available after the shoulder injury in the 1-1 draw at Southampton, Flynn Downes is ready to operate in the middle.

Moyes may not want to risk Nayef Aguerd in the Premier League despite handing the defender a fair share of game time against Silkeborg, as Thilo Kehrer should partner Kurt Zouma at the back, with Craig Dawson possibly making the squad depending on how well he has recovered from a dead leg.

Possible West Ham XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Downes, Benrahma; Scamacca