Manchester United vs Newcastle: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Man Utd against Newcastle on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United take on Newcastle in a Premier League top-five battle at Old Trafford on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's side will aim to make it four wins in as many games in all competitions after a Europa League win over Omonia on Thursday, while the Magpies have scored nine goals in their last two wins.

The Red Devils, currently fifth with 15 points, beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park last week. The fact that United suffered defeats such as the 4-0 loss at Brentford and the 6-3 beating against Manchester City in the derby game cannot be ignored, but there have been positive signs like the wins over Liverpool and Arsenal as well.

However, for a team who picked up 4-1 and 5-1 wins against Fulham and Brentford respectively in their last two games, Newcastle aren't a team to be taken lightly. Since taking the head coach job in November, Eddie Howe (W17 D10 L11) has been highly impressive.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Manchester United vs Newcastle date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Newcastle Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 9am ET / 2pm BST / 6:30pm IST Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Stream: fubo TV (start with free trial)

How to watch Everton vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on USA Network.

The 2pm BST kick-off between Manchester United and Newcastle has not been selected for broadcast in the United Kingdon (UK).

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network fubo TV UK N/A N/A India Star Sports 1 Select SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Man Utd squad and team news

Scott McTominay is suspended after picking his fifth yellow card in the Everton win, while Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe and Harry Maguire are all out injured, with Mason Greenwood suspended by the club.

Raphael Varane looks set for a return to the XI after being involved United's last two outings, while Cristiano Ronaldo could keep his place up front as Anthony Martial remains a doubt on account of a back problem.

Possible Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Ronaldo, Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Vitek Defenders Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Jones, Williams, Shaw, Lindelof, Martinez, Mengi, Malacia, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Fernandes, Van de Beek, Casemiro, Pellistri, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen, Garnacho, Iqbal Forwards Martial, Ronaldo, Elanga, Rashford, Shoretire, Antony, Sancho, McNeill

Newcastle squad and team news

Howe doesn't have the likes of Karl Darlow, Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth to pick for the United tie.

Allan Saint-Maximin could replace Jacob Murphy in the XI, with Bruno Guimaraes to once again feature in the middle after his brace against Brentford last weekend.

Possible Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron