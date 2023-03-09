Manchester United vs Real Betis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Man United against Betis in the Europa League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United will be looking to shake off their embarrassment at Anfield as they return to Old Trafford to host Real Betis in a Europa League round of 16 first-leg tie on Thursday.

United made it to the last-16 in the second tier of European football at the expense of Barcelona, won the Carabao Cup and progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup before suffering a humiliating 7-0 league defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Real Betis, meanwhile, finished top of Group C in the Europa League group stage, with Manuel Pellegrini's men beating Roma, HJK Helsinki and Ludogorets on their way to amassing 16 points out of a possible 18. Betis' recent form saw them pick three league wins before being held to a goalless draw against Real Madrid on Sunday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India and stream live online.

Man Utd vs Real Betis date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Real Betis Date: March 9, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Mar 10) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Real Betis on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on TUDN (Spanish-language), UniMás (Spanish-language), Paramount+, Vix+, fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via BT TV.

In India, the Sony Sports network has the rights to show Europa League games with streaming on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US TUDN, UniMás Paramount+, Vix+, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream UK BT Sport 1/Ultimate BT TV India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV Malaysia N/A DAZN Singapore N/A DAZN

Man Utd team news & squad

Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are the long-term absentees, and Ten Hag has confirmed that Marcel Sabitzer and Anthony Martial are unavailable for theBetis clash. United are also sweating on Casemiro's fitness after the Brazilian picked up an injury in the 7-0 humiliation at Liverpool.

Victor Lindelof missed the Liverpool game and will also need to be assessed ahead of the Betis clash.

With Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane also emerging as doubts, there could be a change in the backline with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia likely to slot in.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Sabitzer, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Butland, Heaton Defenders Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Casemiro, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Weghorst

Real Betis team news & squad

Nebil Fekir is ruled out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Juan Cruz is also set to miss out after aggravating an pre-existing muscular problem.

Sergio Canales looks to have recovered from a quadriceps issue to feature in full training ahead of the United tie.

Meanwhile, Claudio Bravo, German Pezzella, Luiz Felipe and Aitor Ruibal are a yellow card away from serving a European ban.

Real Betis possible XI: Bravo; Sabaly, Felipe, Pezzella, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Canales, Rodri, Perez; Iglesias