Man Utd urged to launch Fofana raid on Leicester as Scholes admits to back four ‘worry’

With another transfer window open for business, the Red Devils legend believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be bolstering his defensive ranks

should be considering a raid on Leicester for Wesley Fofana, says Paul Scholes, with the Red Devils legend admitting to still having a “worry” about Old Gunnar Solskjaer’s back four.

Those at Old Trafford have stumbled upon a winning formula in 2020-21, with long-awaited consistency allowing them to hit top spot in the Premier League table.

A settled defensive unit has been aiding the collective cause, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka slotting in ahead of long-serving goalkeeper David de Gea.

More teams

Victor Lindelof has often filled United’s second centre-half berth, but Eric Bailly has rediscovered form and fitness of late to put himself in contention for regular game time.

While encouraged by recent performances from the Red Devils, Scholes feels there is still room for improvement and believes another big-money offer to Leicester – on the back of a record-setting £80 million ($109m) move for Maguire in 2019 – could deliver more value in the transfer market.

“As a back-four, I worry about how good they really are,” Scholes told ESPN ahead of United’s crunch clash with at Anfield on Sunday.

“At full-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is just about defending, which is fine for a game at Liverpool, but I'm not sure what Luke Shaw brings to the team.

“In the middle, Ole still has to find Harry Maguire's best partner. Eric Bailly has pace, but he is rash and picks up too many injuries. Victor Lindelof plays the position better and seems to be Ole's preferred option, but again, he is not totally convincing.

“If I was Ole and could sign a defender this month, I'd go for Wesley Fofana at Leicester. He's only 20, but he has been outstanding and he has the potential to be anything he wants to be.

“United have done OK at the back this season, but they have been exposed when playing against the big teams, and that's another problem they need to solve.”

United will head to Merseyside this weekend with belief surging their ranks once more, with Scholes of the opinion that a title challenge can be sustained by a side that few predicted to be in the mix.

Article continues below

The Red Devils icon added: “It feels strange to say it, but I actually do think United can win the league because it's been such a weird season. But it's all about winning the big games now.

“They haven't done that yet. People can say they won at Leicester on the final day of last season to qualify for the , but that wasn't a big game like going to City, Liverpool or and winning when it matters.

“United have lost four successive semi-finals and were knocked out the Champions League with a really bad defeat against . That failure to win big games has to change if they are to win anything, but there's no better place to start than at Anfield.”