'Man Utd trying to get identity back' - Rashford bemoans 'chopping and changing' in recent years

The striker, who recently signed a new contract at Old Trafford, is looking forward to a promising future under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford believes must "settle" under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in order to reassert a fading sense of identity.

Solskjaer is overseeing his first pre-season after signing a three-year contract in March to become United's full-time manager.

His predecessor, Jose Mourinho, is the only man since Sir Alex Ferguson to have held the post for longer than two seasons.

Though a fan favourite in his playing days, there will be pressure on former striker Solskjaer to achieve early results after failing to secure qualification last term.

Successfully implementing a vision before the new campaign could prove critical and star forward Rashford thinks the ingredients are right for a period of stability.

"I feel like we can start to settle and I think that is what we needed most," Rashford told United's official website .

"It has been a lot of chopping and changing, different tactics and different systems, and now I think we can settle in to what we are trying to do and really get that identity back."

United's planning has already been hit by an admission from agent Mino Raiola that his client, Paul Pogba, wants out of Old Trafford .

Rashford, 21, is at least certain to stay after signing a new four-year contract earlier this month.

And the international has observed positives ahead of Saturday's friendly against Perth Glory, despite the uncertainty surrounding World Cup winner Pogba.

"The thing that has gone up for me is the intensity and just the level of training," he said.

"I think we are starting to understand it all a bit better. We can use this. This is Ole's first pre-season and he can really stamp down what he wants to do.

"We have got to use the remainder of the time here and then in Singapore and to keep progressing and improving."

He continued: “I just think that little things like pictures in our heads are a lot clearer already.

“Some of the other lads have been here in pre-season longer than I have, but in the short time I have been here things are becoming clearer to me on what the manager wants and how we are to do it on the pitch, so that will put us in good stead for the rest of the season.”