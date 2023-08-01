Man Utd plot surprise transfer swoop for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise move for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite as part of their summer transfer plans.

United target Everton's Branthwaite

Had an impressive spell at PSV

United seek defensive cover amid Maguire uncertainty

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have got the left-sided centre-back on their shortlist after he impressed during his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last season. With doubts surrounding Harry Maguire's future and the need for additional defensive options, Branthwaite has emerged as a potential target.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster was an integral part of the PSV side that finished second in the Eredivisie and went on to win the Dutch Cup. He was also part of the England U-21 squad that went on to lift the European Championship earlier this season and showed his potential in a 2-0 win over Germany. Everton might be willing to let go of him as they need funds for a striker.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are also monitoring Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo but might lean towards Branthwaite, as apart from Lisandro Martinez there is no other naturally left-sided centre-back in the squad, unless Maguire is given opportunities to impress once again after a dismal 2022-23 season. Left-back Luke Shaw was used on several occasions in that position, but Erik ten Hag might want to have a specialist in the upcoming season.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United are going to have a busy summer in the transfer market as they look to buy a defensive midfielder, a backup goalkeeper, and are on the verge of signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.