Man Utd make transfer decision on loan star Wout Weghorst amid links to Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United have reportedly decided against signing Wout Weghorst on a permanent basis once his loan agreement comes to a close.

Dutch striker moved to Old Trafford in January

Has registered only two goals

Red Devils exploring alternative targets

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international striker joined the Red Devils on a short-term deal in January as Erik ten Hag sought to counter the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo as a free agent. Weghorst arrived from Burnley, with a spell in Turkey at Besiktas being cut short.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old frontman has given his all to the United cause, filling various roles in their attacking unit and helping them to Carabao Cup glory, but he has registered just two goals through 26 appearances. With that in mind, the Red Devils are preparing to look elsewhere.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United do have a purchase option agreed with Burnley, but the Manchester Evening News reports that this will not be taken up and the experienced Dutchman will be returned to Turf Moor this summer – with his contract with the Clarets, who have secured promotion back to the Premier League, due to run until 2025.

WHAT NEXT? With United making the addition of another No.9 their top priority for the summer transfer window, their attention is shifting back towards Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen, Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund, Benfica star Goncalo Ramos and Ajax playmaker Mohammed Kudus.