Man Utd to face local rivals City in first ever Women's Super League match

Casey Stoney's side will open their 2019-20 campaign in September after winning promotion to the top flight last season

have been handed a clash with local rivals in their first ever Women's fixture.

Casey Stoney's side won the Women's Championship at the first time of asking last term, finishing nine points clear of second-placed to earn a place in the top tier.

United has already made great strides forward despite only being formed a year ago and they are now set to experience a first Manchester Derby on September 8.

City finished second in the Super League back in May, with seven points separating them and eventual champions .

Nick Cushing's side only lost one game all year, but five draws ultimately saw them miss out on silverware.

United, meanwhile, won 18 of their 20 fixtures in the Championship, under the tutelage of former international Stoney.

They will be expected to compete at the top end of the Super League table after an impressive debut campaign, but Arsenal will start as favourites to retain their crown.

The Gunners will open their 2019-20 season at home to West Ham, while arch-rivals Spurs travel to after joining United in promotion from the Championship.

Other notable opening weekend fixtures include 's clash with , Reading's trip to and versus .

The women's game has been thrust into the limelight this summer at the 2019 World Cup in , which has seen England reach the semi-finals.

United duo Alex Greenwood and Abbie McManus have played starring roles alongside City's Jill Scott, Ellen White and Steph Houghton, but they will be pitted against each other later in the year.

Should England beat the USA on Tuesday, they will earn a place in the final against either the or on July 7.

The players will then have limited time off before returning home and beginning preparations for next season, which promises to be the biggest yet for women's football at club level.