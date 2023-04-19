Man Utd takeover: Glazer family most likely to sanction a full sale of the club despite several offers for partial stake of Red Devils

The Glazer family are reportedly still likely to sanction a full sale of Manchester United despite recent recent offers for partial investment.

Glazers introduced third round of bidding

Increased interest from potential investors

Sale most likely due to fans' potential toxic reaction

WHAT HAPPENED? That's according to a recent report from Mail Sport, which acknowledges the interest from American firms Carlyle Group and Elliott Investment Management, who are among those offering funds for a partial stake of the club. That would theoretically allow the Glazer family to fund much-needed renovations to Old Trafford and United's training facilities, as well as the summer transfer window, while still remaining in control.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, the report continues that despite the benefits in maintaining their power over the club, the Glazers are unlikely to choose the investment option due to the inevitable hostile reaction from fans that have long wanted them ousted from power. The American owners are conscious of not letting United turn into a "toxic brand", Mail Sport notes, leaving a full sale the most likely eventuality. It is thought that the Qatari bid headed by Sheikh Jassim and that of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group still lead the way on that front.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The nature of said sale has still come under criticism, though. The Glazers' decision to open a third round of bidding led to general disillusionment among prospective buyers, and prompted the withdrawal of Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus. The Manchester United Supporters' Trust also weighed in with their disdain, as bidders for full control now have until April 28 to submit their final offers.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Qib.com.qa & Man Utd

Getty

WHAT NEXT? That date was originally set for the completion of the process as a whole, as any takeover - or investment - looks set to be delayed until the back end of the current campaign. This will naturally have an effect on the immediate running of the club, with contracts of key players yet to be signed and Erik ten Hag's summer budget yet to be fully known due to the uncertainty created by the Glazer's prolonged stay.