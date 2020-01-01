Man Utd still have sights set on top four finish - James

The Welshman remains confident that the Red Devils have enough quality within their ranks to qualify for next season's Champions League

are still "very capable" of a top-four Premier League finish, according to Daniel James.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are fifth in the top flight standings at the moment, five-point adrift of , who occupy the final spot.

Consistency has eluded the Red Devils throughout the 2019-20 campaign, with only eight wins recorded from their first 21 fixtures.

A 2-0 defeat to at Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day marked their latest setback, with a home fixture against Norwich up next on January 11.

United have an FA Cup third-round clash at Wolves and a League Cup semi-final first leg against to attend to before taking on the Canaries, with plenty still to play for between now and May.

£15 million ($20m) summer signing James still believes United can finish fourth, while also challenging for silverware across multiple fronts in the coming months.

“I want to win trophies. We want to win the League Cup, get as far as we can in the and, with the Premier League, we just need to keep winning games,“ he told the club's official website.

“We want to get into that top four and I think we’re very capable of doing that.”

James started against the Gunners on Wednesday, and could retain a place in Solskjaer's line up when the Red Devils travel to Molineux on Saturday.

knocked United out of the competition in 2018-19, and the international is expecting another "tough" examination this weekend, but he thinks a 1-1 draw at the same venue in a Premier League clash back in August holds them in good stead.

“It’s Premier League opposition and they’ve done well and we’ve already been there once this season," James said.

"We want to go far in the competition but this game will be tough. They’ve got a solid backline and they play their five at the back and counter very well.

"We’ve had some tricky results against them recently but, when we went there earlier in the season, I think we did really well and we were disappointed not to come away with the three points.

"We’ve looked back over that game and we’ll be ready.”

James has fond memories of the FA Cup from his time at Swansea, having inspired their run to the quarter-finals last season.

The 22-year-old scored one of the goals of the tournament in a fifth-round win over , sprinting the full length of the pitch before finishing calmly past Bees goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

“When anyone asks me about that goal, I think it’s just a bit of a blur!" James said. "The ball came out to me and it’s not often you don’t see any defenders on the halfway line and my first instinct was just to run forward.

“I was at the goal before I knew it and I remember thinking: I can’t run the length of the pitch and not score!

“When the ball went in, it was a great feeling and it’s something I’ll always remember.”