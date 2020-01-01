‘If Man Utd spend £100m, get a striker not Sancho’ – Red Devils need ‘far more’ to compete, says Parker

The former defender believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be busy before the deadline if progress is to be made at OId Trafford

should be investing £100 million ($128m) in a new striker rather than Jadon Sancho, claims Paul Parker, with the Red Devils warned they need “far more” from the summer transfer market in order to compete for top honours.

The latest window was expected to be a busy one at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made positive progress in 2019-20 and were hoping to kick on this season as a number of fresh faces were welcomed into their ranks.

Donny van de Beek has, however, been the sole arrival so far, with the international adding another option to an already well-stocked midfield department.

There have been regular calls for Solskjaer to invest elsewhere, with a new centre-half and a proven number nine considered by many to be obvious needs.

United are struggling to get deals done, though, and have wasted considerable time and energy in a protracted pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho.

Parker is not convinced that the international should be sought, as the Red Devils already boast useful attacking options in wide berths, with big money needing to be spent on a goalscorer and commanding defender.

The former United full-back told Eurosport: “Manchester United’s main aim for this season has to be to cement their place back in the top four.

“If they bought four or five top players they might be able to aim higher, but for now all they have is Donny van de Beek.

“He was very cheap, incredible value when you see wanted around £100 million for James Maddison.

“They’ve got a player for less money, but if anyone is going to take them seriously, for them to challenge for the title, they need far more.

“After spending all this money on high earners they don’t really have more than 13 players in the squad who can compete.

“There’s talk of a late move for Jadon Sancho, but I don’t think he’d be the difference.

“They need a commanding centre-half and a striker. They don’t need another wide player, they need to stop relying on Anthony Martial.

“If they’re going to spend over 100 million they should do it on a striker.”

Solskjaer has admitted to still being in the market and can focus on additions for now as United are not due to open their 2020-21 campaign until playing host to on September 19.