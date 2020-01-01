‘If Man Utd sold Pogba, who would they bring in?’ – Bosnich says World Cup winner staying is ‘tremendous news’

The former Red Devils goalkeeper has always been a big fan of the French midfielder and is pleased to see exit talk being brought to a close

Paul Pogba staying at is “tremendous news” for the Red Devils, claims Mark Bosnich, with the former goalkeeper of the opinion that the World Cup winner would be almost impossible to replace.

Speculation regarding a move away from Old Trafford for the international midfielder has raged for some time.

Despite United having made Pogba their £89 million (€99m/$117m) club-record signing when returning him to from in 2016, questions of his form and future have never been far away.

The 27-year-old has hinted at leaving at times, with admissions on his part that a new challenge may be just what he needs. United have, however, always maintained that they have no intention of parting with Pogba.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has now come out and stated that no move will be made in the current transfer window, with many clubs struggling for funds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bosnich considers that to be a positive for the Red Devils, with it difficult to see how they could benefit from offloading a prized asset who could yet strike up a formidable partnership with Bruno Fernandes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s engine room.

The former United goalkeeper told Sky Sports of Pogba staying put: “I think it’s tremendous news.

“I’ve said it for a long time now. I know this is a divisive subject and there are quite a lot who have the opposite opinion to what I am saying, but I had this discussion with a Manchester United support in Sydney the other day and he was on the other side.

“I just pointed out that, first and foremost, if you wanted to replace him, who would you replace him with? How much is it going to cost you? If you are to sell him, how much are you going to take a hit on it?

“The gentleman in question was saying that they aren’t going to win anything with him. They have already won two trophies with him and he’s been very successful with Juventus, in terms of what he’s won, and we all know he’s won a World Cup.

“The partnership that we have seen with Bruno Fernandes, which has been successful already, augurs well for the future. I think he is the future and I think it’s a really good move, not just for him but for Manchester United, to keep him at the club.”

Pogba has made 164 appearances for United to date, registering 32 goals and 33 assists across those outings while helping the Red Devils to Community Shield, League Cup and success in 2016-17.