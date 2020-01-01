‘Man Utd signing Coutinho would be pointless’ – Berbatov urges Solskjaer to stick with Fernandes & Pogba

The former frontman is not expecting the Red Devils to join the hunt for a Barcelona playmaker as he already has enough quality in midfield

“don’t need” Philippe Coutinho and are unlikely to join the clamour for ’s former star as they look instead to Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes for inspiration, says Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Brazil international playmaker in the past.

Having seen Coutinho catch the eye in the Premier League at Anfield, proven pedigree in English football has been a quality much coveted by those at Old Trafford.

United have, however, turned their attention elsewhere when landing international Fernandes, while faith continues to be shown in the mercurial talents of World Cup winner Pogba.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected to make that midfield pairing integral to his future plans, Berbatov sees no reason for the Red Devils to be drawn into a transfer battle for Coutinho – who has flopped since leaving Merseyside for Catalunya.

The former United striker told Betfair: “There have been a lot of Premier League clubs linked with him, , , Newcastle and even Manchester United, but sometimes the obvious choice isn't always the correct one.

“Everyone thought he would do great when he moved to Barcelona but it didn't work out, sometimes you need to step back to go forwards, he will go to a good team there is no question about that, but he needs the trust of a manager to believe in him and make him the main man so that he can play calm and be free to do what he does.

“Other people will see him linked with a move to United and they will point out his connections with Liverpool and how he would never be forgiven if he switched to Old Trafford, but honestly, United don't need him right now.

“Bruno Fernandes is a very similar player; he really hit the ground running and looks to be a very promising signing so I don't think there would be any point in United signing him.

“Pogba is coming back, Fernandes is there, [Scott] McTominay is producing great football as well, they have enough quality there so signing Coutinho would be pointless.”

Coutinho is said to favour a return to the Premier League if he is to depart Barcelona in the next transfer window, with a season-long loan at Bayern Munich in 2019-20 having not gone entirely to plan as he once again struggled to rediscover his spark.