Man Utd set to finalise signing of Barcelona wonderkid Marc Jurado

A number of players have already been brought in at youth level and the 16-year-old left-back is set to be the latest new addition to the squad.

are set to complete the transfer of wonderkid Marc Jurado, with international clearance finally due to be sorted in the coming days.

It is understood the 16-year-old agreed to join United earlier in the summer after turning down a new deal at Camp Nou, but there has been a delay on his arrival due to paperwork taking time to finalise.

The right-back appeared to confirm his move with a reply to a Bruno Fernandes Instagram post with ‘we keep fighting’ and his signing is expected to be completed soon.

However, the teenager will not be able to instantly start training with his new team-mates as a government ruling due to the pandemic means he will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

United announced their academy intake for next season last month and that included the arrival of Logan Pye and Joe Hugill, who were previously at Sunderland, and Radek Vitek from Sigma Oloumouc.

Left-back Alvaro Fernande\, who similarly to Jurdao has already posted a goodbye message on his Instagram page, is also expected to join having agreed to leave earlier in the summer.

Like Jurado, he is awaiting the finalisation of international clearance which should be completed imminently, and he will also have to quarantine for 14 days.

The pair will likely join Neil Ryan’s Under-18s side, who have been back in training for three weeks, while Neil Wood’s U23s have been training for a month ahead of a return to action on weekend of September 12.

Wood is anticipating having a very young side this season with a number of more senior players in the squad expected to go out on loan.

James Garner is set to join a Championship club while Tahith Chong has joined Werder Bremen for the 2020-21 campaign.

Aliou Traore has signed for French club Caen for the season and it is understood the club is also considering other loan deals for Matej Kovar, Di’Shon Bernard and Dylan Levitt.

Teden Mengi, who has recently earned a promotion to the first team squad, is expected to stay at the club to further his development.