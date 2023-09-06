Man Utd sent warning over Antony first-team role as Women's Aid outlines consequences of domestic violence allegations 'not being taken seriously'

Antony is facing allegations he physically attacked ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin and has been dropped from the Brazil squad.

Manchester United have been warned that policies need to be put in place for when domestic abuse allegations are made against footballers.

Greater Manchester Police say they are looking into allegations that Antony attacked Cavallin in a hotel room and threatened to kill her.

Antony has already denied the allegations but has since been dropped by the Brazil national squad. Manchester United are yet to comment on the situation and Antony remains available for selection.

Women's Aid have now issued a statement warning top clubs of the consequences of domestic abuse if action is not taken when allegations arise.

“Domestic abuse is prevalent in our society and all employers, including football clubs, need clear policies and procedures about what to do when allegations are made against an employee,” read the statement.

"When the alleged perpetrator is a high-profile footballer, we know from survivors of domestic abuse that has an impact on both football fans and wider society, who see them playing and celebrated on the pitch as a sign that the allegations are not being taken seriously by the club.

"Safeguarding is vital in these cases, to ensure the safety of everyone involved while proceedings are ongoing."

Manchester United have previously come in for criticism for their handling of the Mason Greenwood legal saga.

The Red Devils confirmed Greenwood would be leaving the club following the conclusion of a six-month internal investigation after charges of sexual assault and domestic violence against the striker were dropped.

However, the club had reportedly planned to reintegrate Greenwood into the squad before making a U-turn following a huge fan backlash. The forward has since completed a loan move to La Liga side Getafe.