Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund admits he is still far from the 'finished article' as he strives to find 'rhythm' following £72m summer transfer

Rasmus Hojlund has admitted he is still finding his feet at Manchester United following his £72 million ($87m) summer move from Atalanta.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hojlund and United endured a tough start to the season, but Erik ten Hag's side have now won three games on the bounce. The 20-year-old striker has scored three goals in 10 appearances for United, but insisted he has much more to offer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It has been alright [how he's started at United]," Hojlund said after United's 1-0 Champions League win against FC Copenhagen on Tuesday. "I’ve tried my best every time I play, and I still need to find the rhythm. We have been struggling a little bit, but we are getting there now. We have had three wins in a row, so that is very positive.

"For sure [still getting used to the Premier League]. I improve every day and my team-mates are starting to see my patterns in the game as well, so it is getting better and better every day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund also acknowledged that playing for a club of United's stature comes with great expectations. "I know my worth. I know I have to perform every day because I play for Manchester United. In the end, I am only 20 years old and I am not the finished article yet. I still have a lot to improve and I am getting there slowly. I reckon I have had a fine start to the season and now we have to keep building and the goals will come in the Premier League."

WHAT NEXT FOR HOJLUND AND UNITED?: On Sunday Hojlund will get his first taste of the Manchester derby when neighbours City visit Old Trafford. A win would see the Red Devils move within three points of the Premier League champions.