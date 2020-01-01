'It is not what Man Utd are about' - Rashford calls on club to bounce back as he welcomes Cavani competition

The forward wants to see the Red Devils give a rousing response against Newcastle having suffered a 6-1 reverse against Tottenham last time out

must bounce back strongly after the international break, according to striker Marcus Rashford.

The man was part of the side that crumbled to a 6-1 loss against at home, and he says that they must show a different face in Saturday’s encounter with Newcastle.

United currently find themselves just a couple of spots above the relegation zone, having lost two of their three fixtures this season.

“This is the opportunity to bounce back. Newcastle is a big game anyway, but this is an even bigger game because of the last result,” he told Sky Sports. “When you lose a game you want another one as soon as possible, you want to get that winning feeling back among the squad. Not only do we want to win, we want to win in a way that we can be proud of.

“We want to work hard, not only for ourselves by for the guy on our left and right and do it as a team. We want to get three points together and then move onto the next game, that's the way it's got to be. It has to change, if it doesn't then it is not what Manchester United are about.

“That's not to say United haven't had setbacks when they were winning things, but if they did, they always came back and showed what they were made of and why they played for the club. It's important for us to do that now.”

Meanwhile, the forward, who has won praise for his commitment to charity over the course of the year, welcomes the additional competition that new signing Edinson Cavani will bring.

“Hopefully he comes in and scores goals, because he can definitely help us win games and points,” he said. “He can be a massive player for us this season. To win two or three trophies in a season you need a squad, it's not possible if you don't have people who can score goals one week and the next week, it's just not possible without three or four forwards in a team.

“Growing up, United always had four or five forwards who could score goals at any time. The closer we get to that, the more strength we'll have.”