Man Utd Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steered the Red Devils to a third-place finish but it will take a considerable effort to edge out Liverpool and Manchester City

Manchester United kick off the 2020-21 Premier League season against Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 19.

The Red Devils, who finished third last season, will not face Burnley on what is the season’s start date of September 12 due to their prolonged involvement in the Europa League.

After facing Palace, a visit to Brighton is followed by Jose Mourinho returning to Old Trafford with Tottenham.

    There is a tricky end to October for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as United will tackle London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, while the first derby of the season against Manchester City is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford on December 12.

    An eagerly-anticipated meeting with promoted Leeds United is on December 19, while Boxing Day provides a trip to Leicester, who United beat on the final day of last season to secure Champions League qualification.

    United will then face Wolves two days later before starting 2021 with a fixture at home to Aston Villa.

    The first meeting with champions and arch-rivals Liverpool comes at Anfield on January 16, with the return fixture scheduled for the start of May.

    The second Manchester derby of the campaign is at the Etihad Stadium on March 6, and United’s final home game will be against Fulham in their penultimate fixture.

    United will conclude the season on May 23 with a trip to Molineux to face Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves side.

    Check out Manchester United's Premier League fixture list for 2020-21 in full below.

    Manchester United Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    TBC TBC Burnley v Manchester United (postponed)
    19/09/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
    26/09/2020 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United
    03/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
    17/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
    24/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
    31/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
    07/11/2020 15:00 Everton v Manchester United
    21/11/2020 15:00 Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion
    28/11/2020 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United
    05/12/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United
    12/12/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
    15/12/2020 19:45 Sheffield United v Manchester United
    19/12/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United
    26/12/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester United
    28/12/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton
    02/01/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
    12/01/2021 19:45 Fulham v Manchester United
    16/01/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
    26/01/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Sheffield United
    30/01/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
    02/02/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Southampton
    06/02/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Everton
    13/02/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United
    20/02/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
    27/02/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United
    06/03/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
    13/03/2021 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
    20/03/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United
    03/04/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton
    10/04/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
    17/04/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley
    24/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United
    01/05/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
    08/05/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United
    11/05/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Leicester City
    15/05/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Fulham
    23/05/2021 16:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United

