'There's no way' - Man Utd outcast Alex Telles emphatically rules out one possible transfer destination as permanent Old Trafford exit looms

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian full-back, who has returned to United after a loan spell at Sevilla, is likely to exit the club permanently this summer as part of the club's plan to sell surplus players and generate funds for new signings. Telles has been linked with a move to Benfica, but has now ruled Estadio da Luz out as a possible next destination due to the fact he enjoyed a trophy-laden four-year stint with Porto between 2016 and 2020. He made 195 appearances for Porto in total and wants his "legacy" to remain intact at Estadio do Dragao.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When you play for a club and leave a legacy, leave a good image, fought so hard to play and leave a good image… I, Alex, would not play for the rival, for example. Because, for example, I made history at Porto, everyone likes me there. There's no way to play for Benfica, you know?" Telles said on the Denilson Show.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils are keen to raise at least £100m from player sales to boost their current £120m war chest. Hence they have put Telles and 12 other players on the market, including Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay. They have put a £20m price tag on midfielders Donny van de Beek and Fred and are also looking to offload defenders Eric Bailly and Brandon Williams.

WHAT NEXT? With Telles' United career likely to come to an end, he is expected to seek opportunities elsewhere. Although Benfica was rumoured as a potential destination, Telles' stance has ruled out that option.