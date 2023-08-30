The hunt goes on! Man Utd offer for Alfonso Pedraza rejected by Villarreal as Erik ten Hag seeks new left-back

Villarreal have rejected Manchester United's bid to sign their left-back Alfonso Pedraza.

WHAT HAPPENED? With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia currently sidelined with injuries, Manchester United are in search of a left full-back. Along with having Chelsea's Marc Cucurella on their shortlist, the Red Devils had reportedly approached Villarreal to sign Pedraza on loan but the Spanish club have rejected their offer, according to Marca.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Yellow Submarine consider the 27-year-old full-back an integral part of their squad and are under no circumstances will they allow him to leave this summer. Pedraza assisted twice in the recent seven-goal thriller between Villarreal and Barcelona which saw the Catalan side come out on top 4-3.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? With Pedraza's bid rejected, the Red Devils are now likely to go all-in for Cucurella and seal the deal before the transfer window closes on Friday.